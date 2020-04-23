Wetumpka theft, fraud suspect turns himself in

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect wanted in Wetumpka in connection to theft and fraud has turned himself in, the Wetumpka Police Department told CrimeStoppers.
Police say Damien Hendrix turned himself in after after being shown on a CrimeStoppers media segment. Police say Hendrix called investigators and identified himself as the suspect in photos shared by police.
The department reported that between April 13 and 15, an unknown suspect made used a stolen debit card to make several purchases at different businesses.
Hendrix faces charges of second-degree theft of property and fraudulent use of a debit card.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.