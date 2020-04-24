Alabama COVID-19 related deaths rise to nearly 200

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly a month after the state announced its first COVID-19 related death, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports almost 200 have died from the virus.
According to the latest numbers from ADPH, over 52,000 people across the state have been tested. Over 5,800 people have been confirmed to have the virus and out of that, 768 have been hospitalized since March 13.
ADPH says they are working to develop ways to track the number of recoveries across the state but, for now, the data is unavailable.
These are the latest deaths by county:
- Autauga -2
- Baldwin- 3
- Calhoun- 3
- Chambers - 16
- Chilton- 1
- Clark -1
- Clay- 1
- Cleburne- 1
- Coffee- 1
- Colbert - 1
- Coosa -1
- Dallas- 2
- Dekalb- 2
- Elmore- 1
- Etowah - 8
- Houston -3
- Jackson - 2
- Jefferson - 31
- Lauderdale - 3
- Lee - 20
- Macon - 2
- Madison - 4
- Marengo- 3
- Marshall - 4
- Marengo - 2
- Marion - 5
- Mobile - 38
- Monroe- 1
- Montgomery – 3
- Pickens- 1
- Randolph - 4
- Shelby – 7
- Talladega- 2
- Tallapoosa - 16
- Washington - 1
- Wilcox- 1
On Thursday, the state saw a jump in confirmed deaths from COVID-19. ADPH says the jump was due to updated guidance from the CDC and was anticipated.
RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
