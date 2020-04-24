Alex City man facing child sex crime charges

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 40-year-old Alex City man is facing child sex charges after investigation by the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, Benjamin David Barnes is charged with electronic solicitation of a child and transmission of obscene material to a child by computer.
Barnes was arrested as a result of an investigation after a 13-year-old female was sent sexually explicit photos, Abbett said.
Barnes was taken to the Tallapoosa County Jail and placed under a $40,000 bond.
Abbett said the investigation is continuing.
