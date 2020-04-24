Auburn University offers tuition payment plan

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Amid the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Auburn University has created a tuition payment plan that eases the process of paying educational expenses.
Typically students make two large payments for their classes, but this payment plan allows students to divide their bill into four monthly payments.
“They actually fill out information like field of study, where they’re going to be living on campus, what scholarship money they have, what loan money they’re expecting and then it calculates either if they want to make four payments or three payments,” said Mike Reynolds, executive director of Auburn University’s Student Financial Services.
It’s administered by tuition management systems and costs $45 to get the payment plan.
“It allows them to, you know, of course, make more reasonable payments and allows them to budgeted out,” Reynolds said.
One Auburn University student says this can be beneficial for students that may be facing financial hardship.
“There’s been a lot of talk across the country about enrollment numbers going down as far as students being able to return to their campuses in the fall, whether it’s employment issues, whether it’s financial issues, and I’m very glad that Auburn is kind of taking heed to that," said Auburn University Student Government Association President Ada Huntley. "That’s something that we’re preparing for, so I’m very excited to see how this tuition payment plan is going to be able to allow our students to be able to come back to campus.”
Auburn is offering several payment options for the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters. For fall, students can elect to have either four payments starting June 5, three payments beginning July 5 or two payments starting Aug. 5.
For spring 2021, students can choose from having either four payments beginning Oct. 5, three payments starting Nov. 5 or two payments, to be initiated on Dec. 5.
Students should be aware that there is an enrollment fee of $45 per semester to use the payment plan. In addition to those options, even after a bill has gone out students can still split that cost into two payments.
Those interested can enroll in the plan online. Students can also contact Tuition Management Systems at 800-722-4867 to enroll over the phone.
Questions can also be submitted online, and those outside the United States and Canada can call 401-921-3999.
