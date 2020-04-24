City of Auburn to help those affected by Borbet closure

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Upon the recent news that Borbet Alabama plans to close, the City of Auburn is stepping in to help any employees displaced by the closure.
Tuesday, Borbet Alabama announced it will permanently close manufacturing operations in Auburn. The facility had been in operation since 2003 and under the control of Borbet since 2008. The company had recently announced a $23.9 million expansion.
“Manufacturing industries like Borbet have a significant economic impact on a local community. We are thankful for all that the Borbet family has done for Auburn. Our department will continue to identify new opportunities for Auburn to replace the lost jobs and tax revenue,” said City of Auburn Economic Development Developer Phillip Dunlap.
The City of Auburn’s Economic Development Department through its Workforce Development Division is working with the local Borbet leadership team to support the workers that will lose their jobs this year.
As the plant reduces its workforce over the next six months, those affected will receive support to connect them with job opportunities in the local market.
“These are very unfortunate circumstances, but the market developments did not allow the owners to continue the operation. We are very thankful for the support we have received from the City of Auburn, the IDB (Industrial Development Board) and the people since the very beginning," said Borbet Alabama CEO Juergen Keller. “All of us are saddened that our manufacturing operation will not be part of this wonderful community anymore.”
For additional questions, please contact the Economic Development Department at (334) 501-7270.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.