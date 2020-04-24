Dr. Harris talks state’s latest progress in fight against COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As many look ahead to re-opening Alabama’s economy, the state’s top doctor says the fight against COVID-19 is just beginning.
According to White House guidelines, states must ramp up contract tracing efforts. That’s the practice of reaching out to virus patients to determine who they’ve come in contact with.
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says there are only about 60 people in the state health department that do that kind of work, but with the scope of COVID-19, some states are hiring well over 1,000.
“We definitely will need a lot more people. Some of it will just be hiring people, but those people will have to be trained and get up to speed,” said Harris.
Harris says the state is also looking to use online-based services and phone banks to pick up the slack.
The White House also suggests states not re-open their economies until the number of new COVID-19 cases begins to decline - something Alabama is still waiting to see.
“We believe that the fact the numbers are not going up and that our hospital capacity has not had an overwhelming surge indicates that people have cooperated and are social distancing," said Harris. "But as for our daily overall number of cases, we haven’t reached a level of improvement to know that we’re there yet.”
Finally, Harris says, all states, including Alabama, need more COVID-19 tests. Manufacturers are ramping up production, but for now, there aren’t enough tests to accurately determine how and where the virus is spreading.
“The goal we envision for the future is you get a test for coronavirus just like you would for any other test. You currently go to your doctor or your urgent care facility to get tested for blood sugar or blood pressure, and that’s what we’d like to see,” said Harris. “But nowhere in America is anywhere near that at this point.”
Harris is advising Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey whose job it is to decide the next best step for the state. She’s expected to provide an update to the public before the current stay-at-home order expires April 30.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.