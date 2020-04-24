Florida beach reopens with restrictions, others to open next week

BAY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beaches in Bay County have reopened after earlier restrictions limited activity.
Bay, Gulf, and Okaloosa counties commissioners all voted to reopen their beaches, but the vote came with restrictions.
Unincorporated beaches in Bay County will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies will also monitor the beaches during this time.
Video from WJHG in Panama City Beach showed residents walking along the shoreline and surfing.
In Okaloosa County, commissioners voted to reopen all county beaches starting May 1. The beaches will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.
In Gulf County, commissioners voted to open the beaches Monday at 5 p.m. The beaches will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
While beaches are reopening, county officials ask that groups limit themselves to 10 or less and keep six feet apart.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.