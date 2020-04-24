Hyundai supplier MOBIS donates 17K face masks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A key supplier to Montgomery’s Hyundai automobile plant is making a large contribution toward the fight of COVID-19 pandemic.
Mobis Alabama will donate 17,000 face masks to support frontline workers treating those with the respiratory illness.
About 10,000 masks were delivered Thursday to the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, Another 2,000 masks will be sent to East Alabama Medical Center next week. The remaining 5,000 units will go to help the Troup County (GA) Emergency Management Agency.
“Many in our community are suffering from this pandemic, and we deeply appreciate the healthcare workers ,first responders, and volunteers who are bravely serving on the front lines to help those who have been affected," said Mobis’s General Counsel, Thomas Treadwell. “We want to do what we can to support them and help them perform their jobs safely. We know the EMA will deliver these resources to wherever they are most needed.”
Mobis Alabama, LLC, headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama, with an additional facility in West Point, Georgia, was established in 2002 as a Tier 1 supplier to Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, LLC and Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia, Inc. Mobis Alabama is also home to a Re-Distribution Center where service parts for HMMA and KMMG production vehicles are warehoused and supplied to dealers throughout the US and Canada. Mobis Alabama is an independent operation of Hyundai Mobis, based in Seoul, South Korea, which is the parts and service arm for Hyundai Motor Company, Genesis Motors, and Kia Motors. Hyundai Mobis has over 30,000 employees in more than 10 countries and is one of the largest automotive suppliers in the world
