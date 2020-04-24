Insurers return $100M to Alabama drivers parked during pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re starting to get an idea of just how much money is going back into your wallet since your car hasn’t backed out of the garage in a while.
We previously reported that the top 20 automobile insurance companies have offered rebates amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has kept people home and off the roads.
Fewer miles means less risk for insurers, resulting in lower premiums for about two million Alabamians.
So how much money has the state’s drivers saved by not driving during the governor’s stay at home order? About $100 million so far, according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office.
“This is good news for Alabama insurance consumers,” Ivey said, thanking insurers for “stepping up to the plate during this difficult time and supporting their policyholders.”
Ivey’s office provided a list of insurers who have announced or provided the Alabama Department of Insurance with the details of their premium return program.
“The list includes many of the top automobile insurers operating in our state. It is my hope that all the others will follow suit,” Ivey said.
