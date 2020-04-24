Letter to Gov. Ivey urges ‘flexible approach’ to reopening of state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Right now Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay at home order continues until next month. Mayors of towns in Autauga and Elmore counties have banded together to write joint letter to the governor.
In their letter, the mayors and county commissioners in those counties are encouraging the governor to have a flexible approach to reopening the state.
The officials say they want an appraoch that ensures social distancing measures, takes into account personal responsibility, the business community, and the regional differences of the virus’ spread in Alabama.
