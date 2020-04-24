Major delays after 2 crashes, 1 fatal on I-85 SB near Tuskegee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - All southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in the Tuskegee area are closed after two separate crashes, one with a fatality.
According to Trooper Michael Carswell with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crashes are near mile marker 34, which is just before exit 32 and Alabama 49 in Tuskegee.
No other information about the crashes has been released.
Motorists traveling in this area should expect delays, slow down, and consider taking an alternate route.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.