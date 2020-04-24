Man found fatally shot inside south Alabama motel room

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Enterprise Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a motel room.
Enterprise Lt. Billy Haglund says police responded to a welfare check call at the Econo Lodge at 630 Glover Ave. Friday morning around 9:05 a.m.
At the scene Haglund says officers found a man had been fatally shot in the head. Police have identified the victim as Lawrence Davis Jr., 47.
Police believe the suspect may be driving Davis’s vehicle, a white 2003 Ford Mustang with a black bra on the front and a Virginia license plate that reads VVV5483.
Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to contact law enforcement immediately. You can call 334-347-2222 or leave police a tip at their website.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.