No severe weather, no rain and plenty of sunshine!

Only one chance of rain and storms over the next week

Lee Southwick's Thursday overnight forecast
By Tyler Sebree | April 24, 2020 at 4:19 AM CDT - Updated April 24 at 4:19 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday marked the third time in less than three weeks that we had a day with multiple severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings across central and southern Alabama. There were reports of hail and damaging winds in a handful of counties.

That’s the bad, though. The good comes today and for much of the next week or so.

Virtually no precipitation is expected until next Wednesday.
Virtually no precipitation is expected until next Wednesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Through next Tuesday, it’s likely most of the region doesn’t see a single drop of rain. If we did, it would likely be a very light shower on Saturday as a system passes by well to our north.

In all likelihood, nearly all of central and southern Alabama will remain entirely dry until next Wednesday!

Winds could gust to 35 mph or so on Saturday.
Winds could gust to 35 mph or so on Saturday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The only “blip” on the radar over the next five days will be the gusty winds on Saturday. During the morning and afternoon hours it’s possible we see wind gusts of 20-30 mph, if not stronger at times.

Other than that, it’s wall-to-wall sunshine, perfect afternoon temps and comfortable overnight temps. It’s even possible we see a few nights with lows dipping into the 40s next week!

The extended forecast for Montgomery features plenty of sun.
The extended forecast for Montgomery features plenty of sun. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

If you’re looking for that next legitimate shot at rain and thunderstorms, it comes next Wednesday with a cold front. However, it doesn’t look to be a big severe weather threat at this time.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.