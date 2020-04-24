No severe weather, no rain and plenty of sunshine!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday marked the third time in less than three weeks that we had a day with multiple severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings across central and southern Alabama. There were reports of hail and damaging winds in a handful of counties.
That’s the bad, though. The good comes today and for much of the next week or so.
Through next Tuesday, it’s likely most of the region doesn’t see a single drop of rain. If we did, it would likely be a very light shower on Saturday as a system passes by well to our north.
In all likelihood, nearly all of central and southern Alabama will remain entirely dry until next Wednesday!
The only “blip” on the radar over the next five days will be the gusty winds on Saturday. During the morning and afternoon hours it’s possible we see wind gusts of 20-30 mph, if not stronger at times.
Other than that, it’s wall-to-wall sunshine, perfect afternoon temps and comfortable overnight temps. It’s even possible we see a few nights with lows dipping into the 40s next week!
If you’re looking for that next legitimate shot at rain and thunderstorms, it comes next Wednesday with a cold front. However, it doesn’t look to be a big severe weather threat at this time.
