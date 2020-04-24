Officers suffer minor injuries after suspect attempts to flee traffic stop

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department arrested and charged a suspect after he attempted to flee police during a traffic stop.
Last Friday around 8:55 p.m., Montgomery Police Department Sgt. David Hicks says police conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the 3500 block of Woodley Road.
During the traffic stop officers identified that the driver of the vehicle, Deandrea Jones had outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
Hicks says officers attempted to take Jones into custody when he fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, officers located Jones and attempted to place him into custody. That’s when Hicks says a short struggle ensued in which Jones was able to gain control of an officer’s taser.
After a short time later, officers were able to subdue Jones and place him into custody. Hicks says injuries to officers were minor.
Jones was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree assault, disarming a law enforcement officer, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, attempting to elude, and resisting arrest.
