Search underway for 2 missing south Alabama children

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help locating two missing teens.
Investigators say Juanita Mara-Ann Tinajero, 15, and Jose Carlos Tinajero, 14, were reported missing by their mother on Tuesday.
The children went last seen at their home in the area of State Hwy, 134 and Coffee County Road 446.
Juanita is 5’3” and weighs 155 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and a dark complexion.
Jose is 5’2” and weighs 110 pounds. He also has brown hair and eyes and a dark complexion.
Anyone with information on the missing children or their location should call Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kenneth Davis or Investigator Jace Holley at 334-894-6472 or call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.
