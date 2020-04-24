SEC Filing: Goodyear plans to close 91 year old Gadsden plant

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - After weeks of disregarding what a Goodyear spokesperson called “rumors and speculation,” circulating on social media by employees, the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company has announced in an SEC filing its intentions to close its 91-year-old East Gadsden plant.
Once listed as the largest tire factory in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records, the Goodyear Gadsden plant was the city’s main industry. But a series of layoffs dating back to the late 1980s chipped away at the size of the workforce.
In a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company mentioned its buyout of 740 employees at the plant. Then it mentioned reaching a tentative bargaining agreement on April 17 of this year and approval of a plan to close the factory, “As part of the Company’s strategy to strengthen the competitiveness of its manufacturing footprint by curtailing production of tires for declining, less profitable segments of the tire market. The tentative bargaining agreement remains subject to approval by the membership of the local union.”
Workers began discussing it on Facebook last week, but union officials declined to confirm it, and a company spokesperson, Melissa Monaco, sent a statement to WBRC saying “Goodyear does not comment on rumor and speculation,” two days after the SEC filing says the decision was made.
Local United Steelworkers Union President Mickey Ray Williams says he won't comment until "a series of meetings next week." The USW's most recent contract with the company gave the Gadsden plant "protected status" from closure until 2022, so the company must get approval from the union membership in Gadsden before it can close the plant.
Previously, Williams blamed the most recent workforce reductions on plans to move tire manufacturing out of the country, specifically to a newer plant in Mexico. He even displayed a Goodyear Tire made in Mexico at the Union Hall.
“Goodyear continues to decimate the ticket in Gadsden, Alabama. That’s killing the morale in the plant and everywhere else, not knowing the future. All at the same time, they’re pumping tires in from the Mexican-border, from Mexico to the U.S,” Williams told WBRC in February.
The plant opened in 1929, with U.S. President Herbert Hoover pushing a button in the White House that raised the American Flag over the plant and its iconic clock tower.
In 1997 the company even held a news conference announcing plans to close the plant. However, it stayed open when Ford dropped its ticket with Firestone and switched to Goodyear tires following a controversy over rollovers of its Ford Explorer SUVs.
Goodyear also supplied tires to new generation Dodge Chargers and Challengers when they were introduced in the early 2000s.
The company closed all of its North American operations in March due to COVID-19 concerns. That was the last time a tire ever rolled off the assembly line in Gadsden.
WBRC has reached out to the company’s corporate office for an updated statement on the “rumors and speculation.”
