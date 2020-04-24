Singing Montgomery Walmart associate back for second commercial

NEW YORK CITY, (WSFA) - A Montgomery man recently featured in a national Walmart commercial is back for an extended session.
Ann Street Walmart associate “Darius” was featured in an early April commercial for the mega retailer singing only a small portion of the late Bill Withers’ hit 1972 song, “Lean on Me.”
You can watch him here at the very end of that commercial following bits from four other associates from around the country.
Now, Darius is getting to share a bit more of his voice in Walmart’s latest spot to support hard-hit New York City, and all 30 seconds of the commercial feature the Montgomery man’s voice.
Darius lent his voice in support of New York Sings Along, a citywide singalong of “Lean on Me” that happened Thursday night after residents there gave applause for essential workers.
Watch Darius perform in the latest commercial below.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.