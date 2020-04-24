Ventress Correctional Facility staff member self-reports positive test, ADOC says

By WSFA Staff | April 24, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT - Updated April 24 at 9:25 PM

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says a staff member at Ventress Correctional Facility self-reported a positive test for the coronavirus.

ADOC says upon completing the appropriate follow-up interviews and due diligence, ADOC’s Office of Health Services will advise staff who may have had direct, prolonged exposure to the staff member to contact their healthcare provider and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period or as advised by their healthcare provider.

This is the ninth self-reported positive test and the seventh active case of COVID-19 among ADOC’s staff. ADOC says two staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by a medical provider to return to work.

The staff member is in self-quarantine.

