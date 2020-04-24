'We prayed for each other’: Newlywed B’ham couple beats COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham couple faced and conquered the coronavirus as newlyweds.
Laquita and Jason Coleman had only been married about 5 months when they were diagnosed in early April.
Jason first had mild symptoms. Days later, LaQuita tested positive with more serious symptoms.
“Like, you’re getting filled up with fluid or water. Feels like you’re drowning in your lungs and chest,” said LaQuita.
She also experienced of extreme fatigue and headaches.
The couple was even more on edge because LaQuita is considered high risk because of an underlying health condition.
"We prayed for each other. That's one thing that kept us," said LaQuita Coleman, "And our hope that we were going to get through it."
They have both recovered, but they also warn people to take the virus seriously especially with plans on the table to reopen the state.
“The virus is real. I didn’t think it was going to come my way and it did,” said LaQuita, “Make sure you wear your protective gear. Your masks. Your gloves.”
Even though LaQuita has recovered and tests show she doesn’t have the coronavirus, she says she still feels like she’s operating at about 85 percent and expects to have to do follow up tests on her lungs soon.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.