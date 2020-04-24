Woman charged with assault after police investigation

Lois Marie Patty is charged with second-degree assault. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA Staff | April 24, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT - Updated April 24 at 8:40 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department arrested a woman and charged her with assault following an incident they say happened Monday.

MPD Sgt. David Hicks says police responded around 10:48 p.m. Monday to Coronet Drive in reference to a man who had suffered a laceration.

The investigation identified Lois Marie Patty as the offender.

Patty was taken into custody Thursday and transported to Montgomery County Detention Facility and charged with second-degree assault.

Hicks says both the victim and suspect were known to one another.

