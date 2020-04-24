Woman prays father at state veterans home recovers from COVID-19

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eight residents at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City have died of COVID-19. Another 64 residents and 23 employees have tested positive.
Kori Ledbetter of Auburn says her father is among the residents who have tested positive.
“I am mortified. He is the only parent I have left,” Ledbetter said.
Ledbetter said her father, Vietnam veteran Mike Weldon, hasn’t shown symptoms of the illness.
The last time Ledbetter visited her dad was in early March.
Ledbetter said she doesn’t blame the staff at the veterans home. She believes the doctors and nurses are doing all they can, and they’re doing the best they can. However, she said she’s disappointed with the state for not supplying needed equipment.
Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Associate Commissioner Bob Horton said the state’s veterans homes have been following CDC guidelines for the use of personal protective equipment.
All of the residents have been tested for the virus. Horton said the residents who tested positive have been isolated from the other residents.
So far, 12 residents have recovered from the virus.
Ledbetter is counting on faith her dad, her hero will be number 13.
“I call everyday to get updates,” Ledbetter said.
On Saturday, the Alabama National Guard disinfected the facility.
“Their actions are literally saving lives,” Horton said.
This week, the Montgomery Fighting COVID-19 group donated 180 face shields to the veterans home.
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs expects final reports any day from reviews conducted of the veterans home by the Birmingham VA Medical Center and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The reviews focused on protocols and procedures at the home. Both reviews were requested by the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs.
