2 charged in Tuskegee homicide investigation

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Police Department has arrested two people in connection to a homicide investigation.
Police say the incident happened last Saturday in the 500 block of Pleasant Spring Drive.
Tuskegee resident Nicholas Echols, 27, and Chancey Norris, 32, have each been charged with murder in the death of Antwan Whittaker.
Police say this is an active investigation. Anyone with information related to the homicide investigation is asked to call police at 334-727-0200 or the Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865. You may also submit a tip online.
