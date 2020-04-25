5 Crimson Tide players taken on Day 2 of 2020 NFL Draft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The University of Alabama is up to nine players drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, including five players taken in the second and third.
Alabama’s now had the second-most players drafted behind LSU, and there’s still the final three rounds left Saturday.
Defensive back Xavier McKinney was the first Alabama player taken off the board when he was taken 36th overall by the New York Giants.
Trevon Diggs was next off the board with the 51st pick by the Dallas Cowboys.
Five picks later, defensive player Raekwon Davis was selected by the Miami Dolphins.
With the 84th pick, the Los Angeles Rams selected former All-SEC second teamer Terrell Lewis.
Dadeville native Anfernee Jennings was the final Alabama player drafted Friday night. He was taken with the 87th pick by the New England Patriots.
The NFL Draft concludes Saturday.
