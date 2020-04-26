Driver Ryan Newman plans to return to track once NASCAR resumes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Months after a horrific crash at the Daytona 500, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman says he plans on returning to the track once the sport is permitted to resume.
NASCAR hasn’t had a race since March 8, and because of the uncertainty of COVID-19, no date has been made as to when the sport will continue.
"My plan is to be back in the No. 6 Mustang when NASCAR returns to racing,” Newman said in an interview.
Lawmakers are pushing North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to allow the drivers to race without fans in the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24.
Newman was hospitalized after he was involved in a crash during the final lap of the Daytona 500 on February 16.
His car flipped into the air and caught fire.
Newman was leading the race when he was hit from behind by Ryan Blaney. The impact sent Newman’s Ford into the outer wall, causing it to flip over and skid along the track on its roof for some distance. The vehicle was then struck by another car, sending it up into the air. Newman eventually skidded to a halt while sparks, smoke and flames could be seen coming from the vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.