Employee at Prattville Target tests positive for COVID-19

“We’re working in close partnership with local health departments and can share that we’ve been notified that our Prattville store on Legends Parkway has experienced a team member positive case of the coronavirus. We’ve communicated directly with this team member, who went into quarantine and is following all health department guidelines. We’re paying this team member while they’re on leave and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time. After learning about positive cases, we also work quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store, which is the recommendation of public health experts. We have notified the entire store team and provided them with the appropriate CDC guidance. We’re also providing all of our store and distribution team members with masks, gloves and thermometers, upholding rigorous cleaning routines, installing partitions at checklanes in stores and employing a variety of social distancing measures. Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests. We will continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly.”