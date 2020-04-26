Former Dadeville standout Anfernee Jennings excited after being drafted to New England Patriots

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Dadeville standout and Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings was drafted with the 87th pick to the New England Patriots Friday night, and Saturday he said he’s feeling excited.
“It’s been a long time coming," Jennings said. "All the hard work finally paid off, and now it’s time to go even harder. Shouts out to the New England Patriots for giving me a chance, and now it’s time to go to work.”
Jennings said he didn’t know where he’d be drafted, but he knew he’d done everything he could to put himself in the position to be. He said in this unprecedented time, he had to make adjustments to his training and other preparations.
Anfernee: "You know, I really didn't know where I was going, I just knew I did everything I could to put myself in this position, so now it's just seeing where the chips fall."
“But I just continued to do what I knew, continued to grind, wake up in the morning and go get it, you know," he said. "Just making use of every situation I could, and enjoying it.”
Jennings had a message for the University of Alabama football fans, as well as Patriots fans.
“I appreciate all the love over the years from the Crimson Tide fans," he said. "I’m gonna always bleed Crimson and White, you know it’s gonna be Roll Tide forever. To the Pats fans, lets go - it’s time to work! Let’s go Pats - let’s do it.”
