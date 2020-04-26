Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

RESTAURANT OWNER ARRESTED
Co-owner of prominent Jackson restaurant charged with murder
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The co-owner of a prominent restaurant in Mississippi’s capital has been arrested and charged with murder, police said. Jackson police spokesman Sam Brown told television station WJTV that Greta Brown-Bully is accused of shooting Larry Lee Friday night. Brown said Lee was shot several times and died at the scene on Medgar Evers Boulevard. According to the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Brown-Bully was released on $100,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately clear Saturday whether she had a lawyer who could comment on the charge.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Protesters drive through Mississippi to urge reopening state
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Dozens of Mississippi motorists drove around downtown Jackson on Saturday, honking horns and encircling the Governor’s Mansion in an effort to get Gov. Tate Reeves to fully reopen the state. The drive-thru rally, which lasted about an hour, was established by a group called Reopen Mississippi. The group says Reeves’ shelter-in-place orders violate Mississippi citizens’ rights and freedoms protected by both the U.S. Constitution and Mississippi Constitution. Nationally, Americans remain overwhelmingly in favor of stay-at-home orders, according to a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Reeves said Friday that a safer-at-home order will go into effect Monday that will allow several retail businesses to reopen.
OLE MISS-COACH
Ole Miss hires new softball coach
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Ole Miss has a new person in charge of its softball program. The university on Friday named as its next softball coach Jamie Trachsel, who led the Minnesota Golden Gophers to a 102-40-1 record and a trip to the Women’s College World Series in 2019. The Clarion Ledger reports Trachsel replaces Ruben Felix, who served as interim coach in 2020 after Mike Smith was dismissed following a “non-financial external audit” of the program.
ANIMAL SHELTER DIRECTOR
Drop-offs increase at animal shelter during virus pandemic
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — The new director of a Mississippi animal shelter says people have been dropping off dogs during the coronavirus pandemic. She says in some cases, it's because they can’t afford to feed the pets. Hanna Willis is a former law enforcement officer who was hired in March at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society after the former director moved away. Willis says the shelter has been at maximum capacity. It closed for a while because of the pandemic. Once it opened for curbside adoptions, the shelter quickly found homes for three dogs.
STINGING CATERPILLAR SEASON
Stinging buck moth caterpillars active in some states
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — It's stinging caterpillar season in Mississippi and Louisiana — spiny buck moth caterpillars are out and about. The Mississippi State University Extension Service put out a statement Tuesday about buck moth caterpillars, which the LSU AgCenter says can be found from east Texas to Florida and up the East Coast to Maine. They're fearsome-looking critters, armed with rows of branched spines that are attached to venom glands. Even a glancing touch from a falling caterpillar brings instant pain and swelling. Mississippi extension service entomologist Blake Layton says the best defense is to know about the caterpillars and avoid close contact.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Reeves: Stay-at-home order to expire, but vigilance needed
Mississippi's governor says the state's stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the coronavirus will expire Monday, but he's urging residents to stay vigilant and continue safe practices to stop the spread. Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday that officials don't believe the government can force Mississippians to stay in their homes "for months and months on end." Reeves says earlier models projected that Mississippi would be seeing about 90 deaths per day by this time, but eight people died yesterday and trends are pointing in the right direction.