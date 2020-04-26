Montgomery officers injured after responding to disturbance

Montgomery officers injured after responding to disturbance
Montgomery police officers were injured while detaining a person after responding to a disturbance on Church Hill Drive. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
April 26, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT - Updated April 26 at 1:46 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police officers were injured while detaining a person Sunday.

According to Cpl. Ernestina McGriff, the officers responded to the 2500 block of Church Hill Drive in reference to a disturbance call. At the scene, the officers sustained minor injuries during a physical altercation while taking a person into custody.

McGriff said the officers were treated at the scene.

McGriff could not advise on what the disturbance call was about or how many people were involved. A WSFA 12 News crew at the scene found a heavy police presence in the neighborhood.

Montgomery police officers were injured while detaining a person after responding to a disturbance on Church Hill Drive.
Montgomery police officers were injured while detaining a person after responding to a disturbance on Church Hill Drive. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.