Montgomery officers injured after responding to disturbance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police officers were injured while detaining a person Sunday.
According to Cpl. Ernestina McGriff, the officers responded to the 2500 block of Church Hill Drive in reference to a disturbance call. At the scene, the officers sustained minor injuries during a physical altercation while taking a person into custody.
McGriff said the officers were treated at the scene.
McGriff could not advise on what the disturbance call was about or how many people were involved. A WSFA 12 News crew at the scene found a heavy police presence in the neighborhood.
