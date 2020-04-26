Sunny through Tuesday, Storms Wednesday

Sunny through Tuesday, Storms Wednesday
Storms will bring a wind and hail threat Wednesday (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Lee Southwick | April 26, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT - Updated April 26 at 8:01 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A few more days of sunshine are in store! Then, storms will arrive Wednesday, and they could bring a wind and hail threat. Let’s dive in.

Similar to Saturday, today is featuring sunny and windy conditions. Winds up to 20mph are possible this afternoon, with gusts of 25-30mph at times.

Sunday is windy!
Sunday is windy! (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Unlike Saturday, today is noticeably cooler! Highs reached the mid 80s yesterday, but they’ll likely only stay in the mid 70s this afternoon.

A little cooler this afternoon
A little cooler this afternoon (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Seventy degree temperatures will stick around tomorrow, and dry weather will last through Tuesday.

Our next chance of rain and thunderstorms will come Wednesday with a cold front. Recent model trends show a risk of damaging wind and large hail in the afternoon. The tornado risk looks low at this time; we’ll keep an eye on it.

Storms will bring a wind and hail threat Wednesday
Storms will bring a wind and hail threat Wednesday (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Our sunny forecast gets back on track Thursday!

7 Day
7 Day (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.