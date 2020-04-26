Sunny through Tuesday, Storms Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A few more days of sunshine are in store! Then, storms will arrive Wednesday, and they could bring a wind and hail threat. Let’s dive in.
Similar to Saturday, today is featuring sunny and windy conditions. Winds up to 20mph are possible this afternoon, with gusts of 25-30mph at times.
Unlike Saturday, today is noticeably cooler! Highs reached the mid 80s yesterday, but they’ll likely only stay in the mid 70s this afternoon.
Seventy degree temperatures will stick around tomorrow, and dry weather will last through Tuesday.
Our next chance of rain and thunderstorms will come Wednesday with a cold front. Recent model trends show a risk of damaging wind and large hail in the afternoon. The tornado risk looks low at this time; we’ll keep an eye on it.
Our sunny forecast gets back on track Thursday!
