Woman killed in crash near Alex City Saturday evening

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Goodwater woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening.
According to Alabama State Trooper Michael Carswell, the crash happened at 5:24 p.m. on Valley Grove Road near Sanford Road, about 12 miles east of Alex City. Sharonda E. Ingram, 53, was killed when the 1998 Jeep Wrangler she was driving left the roadway, hit an embankment and overturned.
Carswell said Ingram was not using a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.