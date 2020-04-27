Auburn, AUM extend operational modifications until June 30

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University and Auburn University at Montgomery have extended operational modifications until June 30.
The original remote operations plans, which the universities announced in mid-March, were tentatively set to end May 9. Auburn and AUM employees who have been approved to perform their job responsibilities remotely should plan to continue to do so through June 30.
Both universities have moved summer classes online. A decision regarding course delivery for future semesters will be made at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.