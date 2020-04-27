1 dead, another injured after Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another person has been injured after a shooting in Montgomery Sunday.
According to Cpl. E. McGriff, officers were called to the 4000 block of Norman Bridge Road on a call that someone had been shot. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been fatally shot.
Shortly after, McGriff says another victim was found at a local hospital suffering from serious gunshot injuries. The victim told officers the shooting had also happened in the same block of Norman Bridge Road.
At this time, no one has been arrested. If you have any information about this shooting, call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
