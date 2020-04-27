Denny Chimes rings 53 times for Tuscaloosa’s April 27 tornado victims

Denny Chimes will ring 53 times Monday starting at 5:13 p.m. to honor those lives lost in the area on April 27, 2011.
By WSFA Staff | April 27, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 5:23 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - April 27 marks a deadly day in Alabama history, and especially so for the Tuscaloosa area.

Of the 253 confirmed tornado-related deaths that day in 2011, 53 victims were in Tuscaloosa. Six UA students and one UA employee who had taken shelter off campus were among those killed.

As a way of honoring those lives lost, the University of Alabama rang Denny Chimes 53 times, once for each death in Tuscaloosa County, Monday evening.

Denny Chimes’ toll started at 5:13 p.m., the time when the tornadoes struck the area.

Monday marks nine years since the devastation that brought the UA faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends together to help with the recovery efforts.

