From Fever Country to the NFL

“I mean, just seeing people in the city doing good. That’s always a good thing. It just lets you know that you can do it,” added Thomas. “I know growing up, just seeing Tavarius Jackson - rest in heaven - just seeing him get to the NFL just showed me that anyone can do it; it’s not an unobtainable goal, and so it feels good giving inspiration back to the city knowing that you can go anywhere in this world, even coming from Montgomery, Alabama. People in the city are doing big things, and I couldn’t be happier for them.”