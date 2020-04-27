Fire to Montgomery duplex under investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fire investigators are working to find out what caused a fire to a duplex in Montgomery.
According to Fire Capt. Q. Burke, fire units were called to the 2900 block of McQueen Street around 5 a.m. on a report of a structure fire. When firefighters got to the scene, they found flames coming from a duplex residence.
Burke says the duplex had heavy fire damage throughout the structure.
No one was injured at the time of the fire. The cause is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.