Gov. Ivey expected to announce reopening plan early this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey is expected to make an announcement early this week on a plan to gradually reopen businesses in Alabama.
Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris worked through the weekend on a timetable to reopen, the governor’s office said in a statement Monday morning.
The governor has several conversations and calls, including the White House’s governors conference call, scheduled for Monday.
Alabama is under a statewide stay at home order through Thursday. The order required all nonessential businesses to close and prohibited non-work related gatherings of 10 people or more.
More than 200 people have died from COVID-19 and more than 6,400 have tested positive across Alabama.
