Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

CORONAVIRUS-SCHOOL FUNDING
COVID-19 could lead to reductions in Arizona school funding
PHOENIX (AP) — Education leaders around Arizona fear a looming recession created by the coronavirus could once again mean reductions in school funding. From 2008 to 2015, Arizona slashed more money for schools compared to any other state, dropping funding per student by about 36.6%. The cuts brought criticism from some state education leaders. It eventually prompted the #RedForEd movement in 2018, when teachers protested at the state Capitol for a week and brought public education to a halt. Since then, lawmakers have returned some of the money cut since 2008 to the state’s education budget, but funding is still not back to pre-recession levels, according to the Arizona Republic.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VIRTUAL-PROMS
Undefeated, high schoolers head online for isolation proms
NEW YORK (AP) — High schoolers undefeated by the coronavirus lockdowns are heading online for isolation proms. They're dressing up in party gear already purchased, or sticking to street clothes on Zoom as they dance in their bedrooms. Their schools and familiar brands are helping out by hosting, including Teen Vogue. And celebrities are lending a hand, too. John Krasinski hosted a prom live on YouTube. Allison Williams guest DJed for a prom hosted by the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition in Louisiana. The idea is to salvage at least one slice of fun and tradition for the Class of 2020.
PARKED PLANES-ARIZONA
Arizona sites a refuge for jets grounded by travel shutdown
MARANA, Ariz. (AP) — Hundreds of airliners idled by the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the travel industry and other circumstances crowd a southern Arizona airfield where workers are trying to make room for even more aircraft that may not fly again soon. The Arizona Daily Star reports that Pinal Airpark as of last week was providing storage space for approximately 270 aircraft, and manager Jim Petty said most of them were there because of the pandemic. About 250 miles away in northwestern Arizona, Kingman Municipal Airport officials hope to also attract some of the plane-storage business as airlines ground more aircraft and move others to longer-term storage locations. The Kingman Miner reports that the city-owned airport is preparing new lanes for aircraft storage.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Pace of Arizona deaths in outbreak slows after recent surge
PHOENIX (AP) — The pace of additional deaths in Arizona’s coronavirus outbreak has slowed following a recent surge. The Department of Health Services’ tally of deaths statewide rose by seven to 273 as of Saturday, following ,an increase of 17 deaths reported Friday and a total of 62 deaths reported over the previous three days The department said there were 6,820 cases reported statewide as of Saturday, an increase of 235 from Friday. Health officials said Thursday that the recent surge in reported fatalities likely resulted from a boost in cases weeks ago and was expected to slow because it often takes weeks for patients to die once hospitalized and because hospitalizations appeared to have leveled off.
PLANE CRASH-NEVADA
Official: 3 killed in plane crash in remote area of Nevada
ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A county official in northeastern Nevada says three people were killed in a plane crash in a remote area near the Utah line. Chief Deputy Coroner Nick Czegledi told the Elko Daily Free Press that a man, a woman and a boy were killed in the crash that occurred Friday night. Their identities weren’t released. Czegledi said the crash occurred in the Goshute Valley, an area about 20 miles west of the Nevada-Utah line. He said it appeared the plane that crashed was trying to land for unknown reasons and came down hard, nose down. A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for information about the incident.
HEAT WARNING-PHOENIX
Excessive heat warning issued for metro Phoenix for Sunday
PHOENIX (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix for Sunday, the earliest that such a warning has been issued for Arizona’s most populous city. The weather service said May 6, 2018 previously was the earliest that a warning was issued for Phoenix. Forecasters said temperatures ranging up to 107 degrees will produce “dangerously hot conditions” in south-central Arizona. The weather service’s advice for coping with the heat included staying indoors in air-conditioned buildings, drinking water and dressing for the heat. Also, monitoring small children and others vulnerable to heat and checking on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly. The Salvation Army said it would 12 heat-relief stations in metro Phoenix.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CENSUS REFUGEES
Pandemic complicates counting of refugees in census
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Advocates are concerned that the coronavirus has added another burden for refugees arriving in the U.S. They worry that the disease threatens refugee participation in the census, which will help determine how the government allocates some $1.5 trillion, not only for refugees but for everyone living in the areas where they settle. Advocacy groups say the virus puts a damper on census efforts that typically thrive on personal contact, especially in hard-to-count communities where fresh arrivals are trying to get a foothold. Refugees are somewhat different than other immigrants because the government approves them for resettlement before they arrive.
DUCEY-JUDICIAL APPOINTMENTS
Ducey appoints Bailey to fill state Court of Appeals vacancy
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Doug Ducey has become the Arizona governor to appoint the most judges in the state court system. The Arizona Capitol Times reports that Ducey on Friday tied former Gov. Bruce Babbitt’s record of 68 judicial appointments with his appointment of a new Court of Appeals judge. Ducey then appointed three new Maricopa County Superior Court judges to reach 71 appointments. The Capitol Times reports that Ducey also set records for appointing women and people from different political parties or affiliation than his own. Ducey appointed current Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Cynthia Bailey to the Court of Appeals. He appointed Marvin Davis, Suzanne Nicholls and Michael Rassas as Maricopa County Superior Court judges.