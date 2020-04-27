Loans from small businesses COVID-19 relief fund went to more than 200 publicly traded companies

“Bankers from all over the state are reporting that they cannot access the Small Business Association’s E-Tran system to upload loans for the Paycheck Protection Program,” ABA President and CEO Scott Latham said in a statement. “The SBA assured our nation that its system would be prepared for loan transmittals to begin this morning, and it was not. Despite the agency’s efforts to be ready, it has failed. Bankers worked throughout the weekend in anticipation of E-Tran being ready to accept new PPP applications and will continue to stand ready so that much needed funding can be provided to small businesses across Alabama.”