Man charged after person robbed in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect in connection to a robbery that happened on Airbase Boulevard.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, David Day, 24, is charged with first-degree robbery after a person was robbed on April 20 in the 800 block of Airbase Boulevard.
Duckett says the victim told officers he went to meet up with someone who owed him money and was robbed at gunpoint of his personal property. The victim was not injured.
Day was identified as the suspect and taken into custody Sunday. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bond.
