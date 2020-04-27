Man charged in March robbery, shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a robbery and shooting from March.
Capt. Regina Duckett says Dontavious Nelson is charged with first-degree robbery, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
The charges stem from an incident that happened March 18 at 2 p.m. in the 1700 block of Gibson Street. Duckett says a victim told police another man attempted to rob him at gunpoint. When the victim drove from the scene, the suspect fired a gun hitting the victim’s vehicle and a nearby residence.
Duckett says no one was injured.
Nelson was identified as the suspect and taken into custody Friday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
