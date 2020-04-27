Man, 20, charged with assaulting Montgomery police officer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 20-year-old has been charged with assault after an officer was injured during a call Sunday in Montgomery.
Montgomery Police Capt. Regina Duckett says Xavier McCall is charged with second-degree assault on an officer.
Montgomery police officers were called to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 2500 block of Woodley Road. While at the scene, Duckett said McCall became combative and caused minor injuries to one of the officers.
McCall was not injured, Duckett added. He was taken into custody and charged.
Police could not advise on what led to the disturbance or how many people were involved.
