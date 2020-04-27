Man charged with murder, assault in Sunday shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man for a double shooting that left a person dead and another injured.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Reginald Blue Jr., 28, is charged with murder, second-degree assault, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Duckett says Sunday around 8 p.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Norman Bridge Road on a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived at the scene, officers found Marjavious Walker, 25, who had been fatally shot.
A short time later, Duckett says two other men walked into a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. An investigation found the two men, one of which was Blue, were shot in connection to the shooting on Norman Bridge Road.
Further investigation found that Blue and Walker confronted a third man about an ongoing dispute. The confrontation Duckett says resulted in an exchange of gunfire and all three were shot, Walker fatally.
Blue was taken into custody following his release from the hospital. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center and place under a $195,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.