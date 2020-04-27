Maplesville coach dances his way through quarantine and into our hearts

MAPLESVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Stacey McGehee is a teacher or coach that we all wished we had in school.
Before the coronavirus pandemic pushed classes online for the remainder of the school year, Coach McGehee spent his days at Maplesville High School teaching 7-9th grade math and coaching volleyball and boys basketball.
But now - Coach McGehee is a bit of a local star on social media.
He started posting videos on Twitter and TikTok in late March when Assistant Principal Crystal Sabat asked for teachers to make videos to share with students. Coach McGehee says he saw his daughter on TikTok and they made a family video.
Since that post, Coach McGehee has been featured as Napoleon Dynamite, a character from Men in Black and (our favorite) the Tiger King.
You can watch all of Coach McGehee’s videos by clicking here. Keep it up, Coach!
