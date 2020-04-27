Mayors and commissioners send Gov. Ivey a plea

ELMORE & AUTAUGA COUNTIES, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has called a news conference for Tuesday morning and she could announce the reopening of parts of the economy. Leaders in two counties in the River Region have banded together to encourage the governor to do just that.
Marty Bean is more than eager to get moving with dine-patrons at the Front Porch Grill in Millbrook. Bean is ready and prepared for the new normal. The medical infrared thermometer? Check. Gloves? Ready to be slipped on.
“Our community will get used to it. We’re adapting,” said Bean.
But “when” is the question. No one knows for certain when restaurants will be fully operational.
If Elmore County commissioner Troy Stubbs had his way, the sooner, the better. Stubbs was among the 10 mayors and commissioners in Elmore and Autauga counties to sign a letter, urging Ivey to green light a reopening “with a flexible approach that allows for the reopening of our local economies.”
“Yes, we recognize there are 67 counties in the state of Alabama and all are being affected by this differently and we encourage the governor to take that into consideration when she considers future actions,” said Stubbs.
“One size doesn’t fit all and we’re ready to look at our communities individually,” said Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie.
Bean says his business lost close to $200,000 during the one month closure. Bean has accepted the fact he’ll never recoup the money but may have earned something far more valuable in the long run.
A bit of wisdom to go along with that plate lunch and sweet tea.
“We’re stronger than we thought we were,” said Bean.
Governor Ivey’s news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. The governor’s office says it received the letter but didn’t comment beyond that.
