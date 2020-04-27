Montgomery public safety director resigns Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ron Sams has resigned as Public Safety Director for the City of Montgomery.
According to city spokesperson Michael Briddell, Sams joined the city in 2010 as the Director of City Investigations. He was named Director of Public Safety in December 2017 by Mayor Todd Strange.
“I would like to thank Ron for his service to the residents of Montgomery during his years at the Office of City Investigations and for the last few years as Director of Public Safety,” said Mayor Steven Reed. “I wish him well in his future endeavors.”
WSFA 12 News asked what prompted the resignation, but Briddell said he did not know. In the news release announcing the resignation, Briddell said Reed is in the process of evaluating all city departments in light of the financial downturn created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
WSFA also requested a copy of Sams’ resignation letter, but Briddell said he did not know if there was a letter.
