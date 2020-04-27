$10,000 reward offered for information in murder of 17-year-old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The murder of a 17-year-old from Montgomery prompted the community to pull together a $10,000 reward to help crack the case.
Maryuri Cantillano’s body was found along the woodline behind the Regency Park Community Center, not far from where she lived. Officials say she was stabbed. Her violent death is a mystery to those who knew her.
“She was a very happy girl,” said Edgar Valerio. “From what I know, you know, she never messed with nobody, she was very happy all the time. We have a baby, she was always kissing and hugging him.”
Valerio is one of three business owners who’ve contributed a combined $2,500 to the reward. They say the person responsible must be arrested.
“I don’t want that to happen to any other girl in the future,” Valerio said. “We all have family. We have daughters. Something like that I will not be able to handle if it happened to me.”
Councilman Oronde Mitchell also contributed $2,500 to the reward. He thinks it will encourage someone to come forward.
“Anytime you’re dealing with a knife you know is personal, you know is up close and personal,” Mitchell said. “I really think it was somebody that knew her. I don’t want to say whether it was from that neighborhood or a different neighborhood, but I knew it was somebody that knew her.”
They say Cantillano had no enemies. Her family reported her missing weeks before her body was found. It’s unclear when police believe she was killed.
“I want you to come out, I want you to help us solve this,” Mitchell said.
CrimeStoppers put up $5,000 dollars of the reward money, bringing the total to $10,000. Tips can be phoned in to 334-215-STOP, or those with information can submit encrypted tips through the CrimeStoppers website at www.215stop.com.
Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.