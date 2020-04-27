Sheriff: Autauga County man shoots former roommate

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autauga County man was arrested and charged with first degree assault for allegedly shooting his former roommate Sunday night.
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger said the victim went to Kevin James Stange’s home to get his clothes, and Stange shot him in the chest.
The shooting happened at a home on County Road 19 between 10:30 and 11 p.m. Sunday.
Stange was arrested at the scene.
The sheriff didn’t have an update on the victim’s condition.
