Urgent care center expanding COVID-19 testing throughout East Ala.

"We're really excited about the fact that we're about to test anybody that wants to be tested,” said Dr. Kyle Adams, chief medical officer at Stopwatch Urgent Care Centers. “This is going to be really important in flattening that curve. We're happy to see you. Come on in, get tested, and that way you can know if you're safe to go back to your family, go back to work. Employers can use us to get their employees tested."