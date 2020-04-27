Warm sunshine continues, but storms return by Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A few more days of sunshine are in store! Then, storms will arrive Wednesday, and they could bring a wind and hail threat. Let’s dive in.
Temperatures are staying cool! Monday will start cool in the 40s, then highs will stay in the 70s.
Dry weather will last through Tuesday.
Our next chance of rain and thunderstorms will come Wednesday with a cold front. Recent model trends show a risk of damaging wind and large hail in the afternoon. The tornado risk looks low at this time; we’ll keep an eye on it.
Our sunny forecast gets back on track Thursday!
