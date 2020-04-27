9 years pass since Alabama’s day of devastation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Say the date April 27 and for most Alabamians, only one word will come to mind: Tornadoes. It’s been nine years since the day of devastation across Alabama and the Deep South, one of the largest and deadliest tornado outbreaks in U.S. history.
Before that day was over, a stunning 216 confirmed tornadoes touched down across Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and Tennessee. In Alabama alone there were 62 that claimed hundreds of lives and destroyed more than 11,000 homes.
Many were massive and violent, mile-wide twisters of EF-4 or EF-5 strength that destroyed everything in their paths for dozens of miles. Some communities like Phil Campbell in north Alabama were decimated.
When the skies cleared and the rescue efforts began, thousands were found injured and more than 250 had lost their lives.
In Tuscaloosa, home of the University of Alabama, the death toll climbed to 53. That’s how many times Denny Chimes will ring Monday afternoon, once for each person in that city who lost their life.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox remembered the devastation in a tweet Monday morning, saying “To all those impacted, your resilience still inspires 9 years after the 4/27/2011 tornado.”
The tornadoes played out in horror on live television broadcasts, but coverage didn’t stop when the storms were over.
At WSFA 12 News, over the next five days, we spent nearly 39 hours on-air focusing on the storms, including 14 hours on April 28 alone and another 11 hours on April 29.
And vital information rolled across the ticker at the bottom of TV screens for more than a month.
Our viewers showed their generosity in the wake of tragedy, giving more than $530,000 in the WSFA 12 News Red Cross Relief Drive, donated enough blood to save 1,659 lives in the WSFA 12 News Life South Blood Drive, and filled up the plate with $60,000 and 70,000 pounds of food and supplies in the WSFA 12 News Emergency Fund and Food Drive on May 6.
The devastation brought President Barack Obama to Alabama where he toured parts of the state with then-Gov. Robert Bentley. Current Gov. Kay Ivey marked the ninth anniversary Monday and encouraged Alabamians to support the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund, or GERF, which provides assistance to residents recovering from severe weather and helps build storm shelters across the state.
