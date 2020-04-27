9 years pass since Alabama’s day of devastation

Our viewers showed their generosity in the wake of tragedy, giving more than $530,000 in the WSFA 12 News Red Cross Relief Drive, donated enough blood to save 1,659 lives in the WSFA 12 News Life South Blood Drive, and filled up the plate with $60,000 and 70,000 pounds of food and supplies in the WSFA 12 News Emergency Fund and Food Drive on May 6.